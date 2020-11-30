Rochester police working to figure out if traffic accident is linked to another possible crime

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A traffic accident where blood was found on the vehicle may be connected to an intoxicated man being found in someone else's home.

Rochester police responded to an accident at 6:17 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Bamber Valley Rd. and Salem Rd. SW.

A pickup truck had crashed into a utility pole and blood was found on the outside door.

When officers arrived, nobody was in the vehicle but witnesses said they heard yelling from the woods.

The owner of the vehicle, 31-year-old Brett Kuehl, of Rochester, was identified. Another report was taken from the 2500 block of Salem Pike Lane SW where a man said he awoke to his dog barking and he said he saw a man walking up his stairs before he turned around and left.

The description matched that of Kuehl, who was eventually taken to St. Marys Hospital.

Kuehl gave authorities different versions of what happened at one point said another person was with him during the crash.

He has not been charged with any crimes yet.