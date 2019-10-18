Clear
BREAKING NEWS Guilty verdict in Worth County animal neglect trial Full Story

Rochester police warns public about misleading phone calls

The callers are claiming to be the police chief or a department employee.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 6:26 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn- Rochester Police are sending out a warning after they say someone is calling people pretending to be from their department. The callers are claiming to be the police chief or a department employee.

They're saying things like you have a warrant out because of an unpaid parking ticket or that your stolen credit card is being used in drug dealing.

"it's terrible because they are annoying. I'll get them anywhere from 8 a.m.-5 p.m."

Sierra Westergaard hasn't received this particular call but says she gets misleading phone calls on daily.

"It's terrible because they are annoying," Westergaard said. " They call me usually them anywhere from 8-5."

When she heard about people posing as the Rochester Police Department she says she isn't surprised but she is concerned.

" I think I would know if I ended up with a ticket but if you ran a red light and got a call about that I may give them my info thinking I did run a red light," Westergaard said. " It's hard to tell what's real and not real."

Rochester Police Department says they will never call you to ask for this type of information. Also you should never give out any personal information out over the phone.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking a warm and windy Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Cabin Coffee looks to expand in Southeastern MN

Image

DMC talks circulators

Image

Forager distributing beer

Image

Misleading Calls

Image

Kavars Found Guilty

Image

DMC Artists

Image

Weiss retrial: Day four

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

TIC cross country

Image

Lourdes narrowly escapes Cotter, advances to state

Community Events