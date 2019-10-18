Rochester police warns public about misleading phone calls

ROCHESTER, Minn- Rochester Police are sending out a warning after they say someone is calling people pretending to be from their department. The callers are claiming to be the police chief or a department employee.

They're saying things like you have a warrant out because of an unpaid parking ticket or that your stolen credit card is being used in drug dealing.

Sierra Westergaard hasn't received this particular call but says she gets misleading phone calls on daily.

"It's terrible because they are annoying," Westergaard said. " They call me usually them anywhere from 8-5."

When she heard about people posing as the Rochester Police Department she says she isn't surprised but she is concerned.

" I think I would know if I ended up with a ticket but if you ran a red light and got a call about that I may give them my info thinking I did run a red light," Westergaard said. " It's hard to tell what's real and not real."

Rochester Police Department says they will never call you to ask for this type of information. Also you should never give out any personal information out over the phone.