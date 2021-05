ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities in Rochester are trying to track down the responsible party for recent home break-ins.

One happened between April 30 and May 1 in northwest Rochester when a 29-year-old female victim said someone damaged her door and attempted to gain entry

The second happened April 26-27 in the 100 block of Grand Isle Ave. SW and had a similar report of someone trying to gain entry through a door.