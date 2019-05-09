Clear

Rochester police use upgraded robot to stay safe during crisis

The robot allows them to have a remote set of eyes and ears during a dangerous situation.

Posted: May. 9, 2019 1:45 AM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-For police officers, it is not uncommon to encounter high risk situations.
From fires to murder scenes, police deal with dangerous encounters on a daily basis.
Now, a new piece of technology is offering Rochester Police Officers a safer way to protect and serve.

RPD has this new tactical robot. It has been used by the force over the course of the last year and is giving them all sorts of new ways to approach dangerous scenes.
The device is able to climb stairs and open doors, all from a remote control.
That gives officers a chance to see what they're up against before they make entry.
Captain Jeff Stilwell says this device gives officers a higher level of safety.

“Not only for the Rochester police officer and the team members that are going to make entry into that house but also the people inside the house that might be in the middle of some crisis that might be suicidal we can really send that in to see how things are going,”said Captain Stilwell.

