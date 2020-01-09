Rochester police trying to locate man who took laptop, computer from woman who was walking home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a woman who was walking home Tuesday night.
Police said it was reported Tuesday in the 700 block of 1st Ave. SW when a 31-year-old woman was walking home and was approached by a black male.
The man asked for $10, and when she said she didn’t have any cash, he asked for her backpack, which contained a laptop and cell phone.
Out of fear, the woman gave the man the bag.
He’s described as 6-foot, clean-shaved and was wearing black pants and a knitted hat.
