Rochester police trying to locate man who took laptop, computer from woman who was walking home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a woman who was walking home Tuesday night.

Police said it was reported Tuesday in the 700 block of 1st Ave. SW when a 31-year-old woman was walking home and was approached by a black male.

The man asked for $10, and when she said she didn’t have any cash, he asked for her backpack, which contained a laptop and cell phone.

Out of fear, the woman gave the man the bag.

He’s described as 6-foot, clean-shaved and was wearing black pants and a knitted hat.