Clear

Rochester police trying to locate man who took laptop, computer from woman who was walking home

Authorities are on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a woman who was walking home Tuesday night.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 9:55 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are on the lookout for a man accused of stealing items from a woman who was walking home Tuesday night.

Police said it was reported Tuesday in the 700 block of 1st Ave. SW when a 31-year-old woman was walking home and was approached by a black male.

The man asked for $10, and when she said she didn’t have any cash, he asked for her backpack, which contained a laptop and cell phone.

Out of fear, the woman gave the man the bag.

He’s described as 6-foot, clean-shaved and was wearing black pants and a knitted hat.

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 23°
Warmer air is here but not for long
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Family Service Rochester new service

Image

Fillmore County Red Alert System

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Addressing vaping at Crestwood High

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Precipitation Threats on a Mild Thursday

Image

SAW: Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth

Image

Latest NJCAA wrestling rankings

Image

Goodman reaches career milestone

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/8

Image

New dog-themed brewery in Chatfield

Community Events