ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are trying to track down a man who was exposing himself near Mayo Clinic.

Police were called Sunday afternoon after a 44-year-old female was leaving work in the area of 11th Ave. SW and 2nd St. SW when a black male approached and exposed himself.

The man, described as 5-foot-5, was between 15-20 years old.

Surveillance video led authorities to believe the victim was targeted.