Rochester police trying to ID man who exposed himself in front of young children at park

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are trying to track down a man believed to have exposed himself in front of a young child.

Police said it happened at Mayo Park on Wednesday and was reported on Thursday.

A 30-year-old male was at the park with his 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son.

The man said the suspect started playing on the playground near his daughter when he went to get his child to leave.

That's when the suspect pulled out his penis and began masturbating.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-30s, a heavier set with dirty blonde hair with a bald spot at his crown. He was wearing a red shirt, black pants, had glasses and scruffy facial hair.