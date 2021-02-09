Rochester police trying to ID man accused of hitting man with large beer glass

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are trying to figure out who was responsible for an assault Monday at Rooster Too!.

Police said a 27-year-old male from Rochester was hit in the head by a male suspect with a big beer glass after a group of men was talking to a female who was at the bar with the victim.

A suspect asked a man at the establishment if he wanted to go outside and box before hitting him in the head with the mug, police said.

Witnesses said the suspect was bleeding from his hand and no arrests have been made.