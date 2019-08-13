Rochester police searching for man wanted for stealing vehicle, fleeing after pursuit

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly stealing a vehicle before causing a crash.
Police said a 25-year-old woman had her 2019 Chevy Equinox, valued at $32,000, stolen after she parked the car at 5:30 p.m. from the 100 block of W. Center St.
The woman left her key fob in the car and the doors were unlocked.
Officers were able to locate the vehicle around 8:20 p.m. going eastbound on 19th St. NW toward 26th AVE. NW before the car accelerated.
The car went through the intersection of Elton Hills Dr. and 22nd St. stolen vehicle rear-ended another vehicle. The stolen vehicle was disabled at that point and the suspect fled on foot.
No arrest was made.
The suspect is described as having light brown skin - possibly black or Hispanic - wearing white shoes and a black sweater.
