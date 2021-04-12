Rochester police say wanted woman arrested with stun gun

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a woman picked up on an outstanding warrant had a stun gun.

Ashley Marie Sveen, 32 from Plainview, was arrested around 12:30 pm Saturday by an officer who know there was a felony warrant for Sveen out of Wabasha County.

Rochester police say Sveen gave a fake ID and resisted arrest. Officer say when she was taken into custody, Sveen was found with a stun gun, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

She’s been booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center for resisting arrest, illegal possession of a stun gun, and felony possession of methamphetamine.