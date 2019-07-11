Rochester police say they won't be part of nationwide immigration raids

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The city says there are no plans for Rochester police to be involved in possible immigration raids.

A nationwide immigration enforcement operation targeting people who are in the United States illegally is expected to begin this weekend after it was postponed last month by President Donald Trump, according to two administration officials and immigrant activists. The operation, which is sparking outrage and concern among immigrant advocates, would target people with final orders of removal, including families whose immigration cases had been fast-tracked by judges in 10 major cities.

The City of Rochester and the Rochester Police Department issued the following statement on these possible raids:

“The City of Rochester and the Rochester Police Department pride ourselves on being part of and a champion of a compassionate community. The Rochester Police Department does not collect or maintain information related to the immigration status of residents and visitors. Also, we do not employ or assign officers to the enforcement of federal immigration laws.”

“Recent discussions at the federal level of implementing immigration sweeps would not involve the City of Rochester or its employees, including that of the Rochester Police Department. Please understand that in adhering to the community values of our police department, our officers respond to every call for service because it is a call from someone in our community. The officer’s response and decision making is based solely on the facts and circumstance of the incident, those involved, and its impact on our community.”

“As a City and Police Department, we believe in open and transparent community. We value our entire community and the role we play as a community partner. Thank you for allowing us to serve you.”

“If you should have questions or are seeking resources, we encourage you to contact:"

 Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota – HELPLINE 651.287.3715 - https://www.ilcm.org/

 Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association (IMAA) - 507.289.5960 - http://imaa.net/

 Diversity Council – 507.282.9951 - https://www.diversitycouncil.org/

"This statement solely reflects that of the City of Rochester and the Rochester Police Department.”