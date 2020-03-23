Rochester police say no danger from Motel 6 death

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a dead man found at Motel 6 over the weekend appears to be an “isolated incident” with no risk to the community.
Officers were called to the hotel around 7:30 am Saturday after someone reported to the front desk that his roommate was dead. Police say the 21-year-old deceased male had suspicious marks on his body, leading them to investigate further.
Police say the deceased and his roommate are construction workers from out of state working on a project in Rochester.
