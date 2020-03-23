Clear
Rochester police say no danger from Motel 6 death

Rochester Police Department

Body found Saturday in hotel room.

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 4:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a dead man found at Motel 6 over the weekend appears to be an “isolated incident” with no risk to the community.

Officers were called to the hotel around 7:30 am Saturday after someone reported to the front desk that his roommate was dead. Police say the 21-year-old deceased male had suspicious marks on his body, leading them to investigate further.

Police say the deceased and his roommate are construction workers from out of state working on a project in Rochester.

