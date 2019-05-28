Rochester police say mother breaks up robbery/assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An investigation continues into a weekend robbery after the victim’s mother breaks up the crime.

The Rochester Police Department says officers were called about a robbery/assault Sunday that started at Mr. Car Wash on Crossroads Drive. The 20-year-old male victim said he was confronted and beaten up by people he knows and he gave them some money to stop the assault.

The victim says the same people showed up later in the 1700 block of 8 ½ Street SE and attacked him again. Police say that’s when the victim’s mother assaulted one of the suspects.

Rochester police say they know who the suspects are but their investigation is being hampered by a lack of cooperation.