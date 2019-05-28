Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch View Alerts

Rochester police say mother breaks up robbery/assault

Happened Sunday and investigation continues.

Posted: May 28, 2019 12:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An investigation continues into a weekend robbery after the victim’s mother breaks up the crime.

The Rochester Police Department says officers were called about a robbery/assault Sunday that started at Mr. Car Wash on Crossroads Drive. The 20-year-old male victim said he was confronted and beaten up by people he knows and he gave them some money to stop the assault.

The victim says the same people showed up later in the 1700 block of 8 ½ Street SE and attacked him again. Police say that’s when the victim’s mother assaulted one of the suspects.

Rochester police say they know who the suspects are but their investigation is being hampered by a lack of cooperation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Tracking more showers and storms.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Drone3: Charles City storm damage

Image

Threat for Strong Storms Continues

Image

Cleanup efforts begin after tornadoes ripped through region

Image

Tornado Damages Homes and County Buildings

Image

Tornado touches down in Riceville, damages home

Image

Taking a look at the Tornado damage in Lime Springs

Image

Chris' Monday PM Forecast 5/27

Image

Civil War Commemoration on Memorial Day

Image

Afghanistan veteran speaks at ceremony

Image

Wreath ceremony remembers those buried at sea

Community Events