Rochester Police: Man tried to run over officer before shots fired

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A hectic situation Wednesday morning resulted in Rochester police firing on a vehicle after a person was allegedly trying to use his car to run over an officer.

It happened early Wednesday on Valley High Rd. NW when police attempted to pull over an erratic driver.

Police said the vehicle turned into an apartment complex and struck a squad car and attempted to hit an officer.

That’s when police fired multiple shots.

The suspect and an officer were taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.

We are expecting more information this morning.