Rochester police say gunfire report turned into car commotion

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A report of shots fired turned into allegations of automotive violence.

The Rochester Police Department says officers were called to the 6100 block of Bandel Road NW around 10:44 pm Friday on a report of gunfire. Officers say they learned no shots were fired but cars were damaged in an incident.

A man told police that he was in the area to pick up his mother when 6 or 7 males started damaging his car. The man says he drove away but encountered more vehicles and more men who tried to jump his car.

Police say no one was injured and no charges have been filed. Investigators say those involved all know each other.