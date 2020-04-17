Rochester police say body found Thursday now a murder investigation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a suspicious death is now being investigated as a homicide.
The body of Robert Eldridge Vogelmann, 41, was found Thursday morning in a group home located at 2319 28 ½ Avenue NW in Rochester. Officers described Vogelmann’s body as “obviously deceased” with visible physical trauma. Police say Vogelmann had likely been dead more than 24 hours before his body was discovered when the landlord looked through an open window.
The Rochester Police Department says a preliminary autopsy has led them to conclude that Vogelmann was murdered. No arrests have been made and officers are still gathering evidence and interviewing people who may know something about Vogelmann and his death.
