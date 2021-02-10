Rochester police say drugs possibly linked to overdose deaths part of a bigger problem

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Around 6-thousand oxycodone pills - with a possible street value of 180,000 dollars are now off Rochester streets.

These pills were found during a traffic stop Tuesday involving two men.

Dahir Dahir and Abdullahi Islaw are both facing charges of first-degree controlled substance.

Rochester Police say the pills resemble those that have been laced with fentanyl and may be involved in recent overdose deaths.

The department will be testing the pills to see if they are laced.

Capt. Casey Moilanen of Investigations Division says this is all a part of a bigger problem.

“The issue isn't the pills - the issue is we have people that are addicted to opiates, and they're going to do and purchase whatever they can to fulfill that addiction,” he explains.

He says the safest way to avoid overdosing is to simply not buy any drugs off the street.

Moilanen states, “If you do buy drugs on the street - you're really playing Russian Roulette with those drugs. You don't know which drug is going to be the real deal and which ones going to contain fentanyl and kill you."

He tells KIMT News 3 the sale of laced pills is a problem across the nation - not just locally.

Of particular concern right now is when fentanyl is used to lace other drugs including cocaine and marijuana.

Tara Markus, Program Director of Common Ground Treatment Center in Rochester, says, “It's a little alarming when we see that, and we inform them that they are positive for opiates, they are really surprised because they weren't intentionally using an opioid."

She tells KIMT News 3 substance abuse is oftentimes linked to mental health.

"We know that a giant portion of those who use chemicals also have a mental health disorder, and those who have a mental health disorder also use substances,” Markus explains.

Markus says the first step in recovery is a good social connection.