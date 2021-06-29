Rochester police respond to violent downtown incidents with increase enforcement

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After repeated violent incidents in the same corner of downtown Rochester the police department is making sure there are extra eyes during high-volume hours.

This weekend there was a violent robbery around 3rd Street SW which comes after a deadly shooting just a few weeks ago around the same location.

While these incidents are concerning Capt. Aaron Penning says the police department has increased eyes on the area with extra officers, community volunteers and cameras.

Penning says because of most of the late-night activity is now contained to one area in Rochester it gives police a focused location and has created faster response times to incidents.

He explained, “Working with our community partners, our real-time partners with access to our camera system and our police response being on-site with additional staffing has allowed for some significant response times. When we look at the shooting that was investigated, and the tragedy with the death, we had those suspects in custody in under two hours.”

Penning says the community can help by parking in places that have plenty of light and aren’t remote.

You should also always be aware of your surroundings and travel in groups when possible.