Rochester police report two women targeted by con artists

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say two Rochester women were recently victimized by con artists.

Officers say a 19-year-old female got an email supposedly from Apple Service stating she bought a game on an app. The female told police she knew she hadn’t purchased it and clicked the link in the email to cancel. The victim says only after providing her financial information did she realize it was phony.

The female says he father received a fake email the next day that claimed to be from her with a link to a download. The victim says she then got an email notice of someone trying to make a $600 purchase with her credit card but she had already cancelled it.

Rochester police say the other victim is a 69-year-old female who was helping her mother connect a keyboard of an iPad. The woman told investigators she thought she needed help and looked up the Best Buy Geek Squad phone number with Google. She called the number listed, which turned out to not be the correct number, and was told someone would call her back.

The victim says a man then called her, claimed he worked for Best Buy, and asked to screenshare her computer. The woman allowed it and was then told she need to buy $50 in software but she had to transfer $500 first due to “daily banking laws” and would be reimbursed through apps. Police say that was all a fraud just to get the woman’s money.

The victim says she wound sending $500 twice through Zelle.