Rochester police release video on domestic violence during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester Police Department has released a special video on domestic violence victims who may feel trapped at home during this pandemic.

“If you are currently in an abusive relationship, we are here to answer 24/7 when you call 911,” says Rochester Police Sergeant of the Special Victims Unit Jennifer Hodgman. “If you wish to speak with a trained advocate about safety options, services available, and additional resources, the Women’s Shelter can also be reached 24 hours a day to assist you.”

The video, which includes Spanish language subtitles, is featured on the Rochester Police Department’s Facebook page.

“Social distancing does not mean you must stay at home and endure abuse,” says Sgt. Hodgman. “We are here to help you.”

To see the video, click here.

The phone number for the Women’s Shelter if 507-285-1010.