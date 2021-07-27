Rochester police: Several rounds from a paintball gun fired at Taco John's drive-thru

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An attempted robbery at Taco John's on 7th St. N. resulted in someone firing several rounds from a paintball gun through the drive-thru window.

Police said it happened Monday at 7:19 p.m. when a caller said a gun was involved and subjects were wearing ski masks.

Suspects, said to be two younger Black males, were driving around the parking lot before going to the drive-thru window. The person in the backseat brought forward a gun (later identified as the paintball gun) and fired several rounds.

There were three total employees and two witnesses.