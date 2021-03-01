Rochester police officers weigh in on security preparations ahead of the trial of Chauvin

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is a week from Monday and security preparations are well underway.

In Minneapolis, barbed wire fences are up, roads will be closed off and extra security is out in the streets. A hearing for Chauvin is taking place Monday about adding a third degree murder charge against him. George Floyd's death caused unrest around the nation and Minneapolis is trying to prevent that from happening during the trial.

Rochester police officers have also been training the last few months for situations that could result in violence, but they're confident in their relationships they've built over the years. Captain Jeff Stilwell said protests remained peaceful last year in the Med City and that's what he's anticipating again this time around. "Having relationships with people in the community helps," he explained. "Expressing our desire to let them peacefully protest and have their voices heard in a safe manner that doesn't resort in violence or damage to property is helpful." He said if anyone is planning on organizing a march or peaceful protest, his best piece of advice would be letting law enforcement know beforehand.

Captain Stilwell said RPD has mutual aid agreements in place with surrounding law enforcement if things escalate. "I think we have a resource list of resources we can provide to their situation if they are requested," he explained. "We're prepared to work together. Just as we do here to make sure people can have their voices heard, but it's done in a manner where some of the results we saw last time around don't occur."

The hearing for Chauvin begins at 1 Monday afternoon and his trial is set to begin March 8th. Three other former Minneapolis police officers accused of aiding and abetting in Floyd's death will be tried together beginning in August.