Rochester police officer arrested for domestic assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An officer with the Rochester Police Department has been arrested for an alleged domestic assault.

Jamar Meeks was booked Friday morning in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on charged of domestic assault and disorderly conduct. Both charges are misdemeanors.

“The alleged conduct outlined in this incident is concerning and is inconsistent with the core values of the Rochester Police Department,” says Jim Franklin, Chief of Police.

The case has been turned over to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office for an independent investigation. Rochester police say they have also started their own internal affairs review.

Meeks has been a police officer in Rochester for less than a year and has been placed on administrative leaves. The police department says there were no complaints or disciplinary actions filed against Meeks before this arrest.