Rochester police may file charges in hoax bomb incident near local middle school

ROCHESTER, Minn. - We’re learning more about a hoax bomb incident near John Adams Middle School Thursday night and how Rochester Police handle such incidents.

Rochester police and firefighters were called to the school around 7pm for a suspicious “device” located near the property.

Capt. Aaron Penning explained, “In incidents we have sometimes it is the mistaken identity of something that's thrown away or it's someone who creates something that looks like a device whether to cause fear or as a hoax.”

Fake threat or not, the department responded as if it was a real explosive, and canines were brought out to determine if there was any gunpowder.

Penning added, “We want to treat each one as this could be real and follow our procedures regardless. We wouldn't want to become complacent and say that would never happen.”

The department says in this case the fake bomb was found in a relatively open area, with a parking lot to act as a cushion, unlike if they found it in downtown Rochester they would have had to do evacuations.

In this case, the department says officers didn’t have to do that because school was not in session which makes their job just slightly easier.

“If we can conduct that investigation without alarming anyone in the area it does make it easier for us,” Penning said.

The department says they’re now looking for those responsible and will consider filing charges.

“We look at the felony type threats, the intent of causing fear or harm. Those would be indications without it being itself contraband it would be similar to having a weapon or firearm,” said Penning. “What you do with it really becomes the crime and that's when it's your intent to cause fear.”

The department says if the threat was deemed credible a bomb squad would have been called in for the metro area.

KIMT News 3 also reached out to the Rochester Public School District. In a statement the district thanked the maintenance crew for notifying the proper channels and calling law enforcement to the scene.

In part, it said, “We are appreciative of the district staff’s attention to detail and support the Rochester Police Department.”