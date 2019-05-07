Rochester police looking to ID man accused of showing his genitals under door of bathroom stall

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are looking to identify a man accused of showing his genitals to another man in a bathroom at TJ Maxx Plaza.
Authorities said a young adult male was in the men’s bathroom stall using the restroom when a person in the next stall showed him his genitals under the door.
The reporting party said the person was a white male in his 50s-60s.
The victim said he asked the man what he was doing, and the suspect said he slipped and fell.
