Clear

Rochester police looking to ID man accused of showing his genitals under door of bathroom stall

The victim said he asked the man what he was doing, and the suspect said he slipped and fell.

Posted: May. 7, 2019 9:03 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are looking to identify a man accused of showing his genitals to another man in a bathroom at TJ Maxx Plaza.

Authorities said a young adult male was in the men’s bathroom stall using the restroom when a person in the next stall showed him his genitals under the door.

The reporting party said the person was a white male in his 50s-60s.

The victim said he asked the man what he was doing, and the suspect said he slipped and fell.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 54°
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Tracking below average temps and a rainy midweek.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

St. Ansgar students telling stories about hometown heroes

Image

Bomb threat at Rochester Lourdes High School

Image

Tracking Our Last Nice Day Before Rain & Cold

Image

Autism Awareness Game

Image

BB gun damage across town

Image

Checking up on Mine That Bird ten years after Kentucky Derby win

Image

Looking toward a new pool and gym

Image

Walk MS: Patient story

Image

Chateau Theatre's future

Image

What are vertical subdivisions?

Community Events