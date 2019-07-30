Rochester police looking for woman believed to be involved in multiple storage unit burglaries

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities believe they have identified a woman connected to burglarizing storage units after she was allegedly found inside a unit wearing one of the victim’s clothes.

Police responded Friday at 7 p.m. to Carefree Mini Storage after a 22-year-old woman said she found missing a TV, laptop, jewelry and other items after she found the lock cut from the unit.

Later that night, an assault call was received from Walmart south allegedly involving the suspect in the case.

Police said the victim had returned to the storage unit later that night and found the suspect pulling a tote from the unit.

The suspect, who police said was wearing the victim’s clothes, fled that location and ran to Walmart.

Police were not able to locate the suspect at Walmart but describe her as a woman with dyed blonde hair with dark roots.

Police said other property was found in a nearby storage unit that they don’t believe belong to the unit. Nine other units had been broken into.