Rochester police looking for two men in armed home invasion

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two suspects are being sought in a reported home invasion at gunpoint.

Rochester police say they were called to the 4500 block of 13th Avenue NW at around 1:18 am Saturday. A female told officers she answered a knock at her door, thinking it may have been company from earlier in the evening, and a black male entered her apartment and put a gun to her head. The woman says a second man then entered with a rifle.

A second female in the apartment says she was confronted in her bedroom by a man pointing a rifle at her face. She says he asked where the money and drugs were but the second female said she didn’t know what he was talking about.

The man with the rifle reportedly said something to the effect of “Your people robbed me, now I’m robbing you.”

Police say some items in the apartment were taken and both men left. The victims say they could not identify the intruders. A police K9 unit was called to the scene but no track was detected.