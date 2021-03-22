Rochester police looking for teen accused of shooting his father

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say they’re looking for a suspect in a Friday night shooting.

Around 7:30 pm on March 19, Rochester police officers were called to an apartment in the 1000 block of 41st Street NW. Witnesses said they heard an argument between a 49-year-old man and his 18-year-old son who live together in an apartment.

Police say the son took out a handgun and fired twice at his father, wounding him in the leg, and then drove from the scene in a black 4-door sedan. The father was taken to St. Marys Hospital for a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police say they’re asking for the public’s help in locating the shooter. He’s facing charges of second-degree assault, domestic assault, creating bodily harm, and threat and use of a weapon.

