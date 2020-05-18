ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are looking for a possible dangerous dog.
The Rochester Police Department says a female Pitbull named “Pitty” ran away from the 1600 block of 18th Avenue NW on April 26. The dog, which is tan colored with a white chest, was in the process of being declared potentially dangerous.
Police say Pitty did not have a collar and is not microchipped. Anyone with information about its whereabouts is asked to contact Rochester Police Dispatch at 507-328-6800.
Related Content
- Rochester police looking for potentially dangerous dog
- Potential skyway ordinance coming to Rochester
- Dogs take over downtown Rochester
- Rochester police say no danger from Motel 6 death
- StormTeam 3: Potentially dangerous storms & heat on the way
- Chatfield man arrested after dangerous Rochester pursuit
- Police dog captures suspect
- Rochester police ask for help in dog bite case
- Potential explosive device causes evacuation at Rochester PD precinct
- Rochester elementary school locked down Monday after potential telephone threat
Scroll for more content...