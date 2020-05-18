Rochester police looking for potentially dangerous dog

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are looking for a possible dangerous dog.

The Rochester Police Department says a female Pitbull named “Pitty” ran away from the 1600 block of 18th Avenue NW on April 26. The dog, which is tan colored with a white chest, was in the process of being declared potentially dangerous.

Police say Pitty did not have a collar and is not microchipped. Anyone with information about its whereabouts is asked to contact Rochester Police Dispatch at 507-328-6800.