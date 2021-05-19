Rochester police looking for missing woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman gone missing in Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department says Magen Atkins, 30, was last seen leaving a hotel on Wood Lake Drive SE on May 12. Some of her belongings were found that same day in Indian Heights Park in northwest Rochester.

Atkins was last seen wearing dark pants, a white t-shirt, white shoes, and glasses.

Anyone with information regarding Magen Atkin’s whereabouts is asked to contact Investigator Ryan Edge at (507) 328-6898. Anyone who sees her is asked to contact RPD Dispatch by dialing 911 or (507) 328-6800.