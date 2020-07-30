Rochester police looking for missing teen

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police as asking the public to help find a missing teenager.

Brandon Brandeland, 17, was last seen around 3:15 am Thursday in the area of 16th Street NE and 21st Avenue NE in Rochester. Rochester police say it appears that Brandon has voluntarily gone missing but his family is very worried about his wellbeing. The police department says it would like to located Brandon and confirm that he is safe.

He was last seen wearing the same clothes as in the photo accompanying this story.

Anyone with information about Brandon Brandeland is asked to call the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.