Rochester police looking for man who was allegedly touching himself in front of man's garage

Police are looking for a man who was allegedly masturbating in front of a man’s garage.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 1:31 PM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are looking for a man who was allegedly masturbating in front of a man’s garage.
Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1300 4th Ave. SE.
A man pulled into his driveway and found a guy in front of his garage with his pants down, according to police.
Authorities are looking from someone 20-38 years old, around 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds. The man had a full beard trimmed close to his face and was wearing a black and white checkered coat with brown pants.

