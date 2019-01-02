ROCHESTER, Minn. - Police are looking for a man who was allegedly masturbating in front of a man’s garage.
Police say it happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 1300 4th Ave. SE.
A man pulled into his driveway and found a guy in front of his garage with his pants down, according to police.
Authorities are looking from someone 20-38 years old, around 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds. The man had a full beard trimmed close to his face and was wearing a black and white checkered coat with brown pants.
Related Content
- Rochester police looking for man who was allegedly touching himself in front of man's garage
- Rochester police investigating man allegedly exposing self to teen girls
- Man sentenced after violent incident in Rochester parking garage
- Rochester man claims AK-47 stolen from his garage
- Garage destroyed by flames in Rochester
- Man arrested after Austin garage fire
- Man sentenced for Austin garage beating
- Police: Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself on Rochester city bus
- Probation for Rochester man
- Man pleads not guilty to sexually touching a 10-year-old
Scroll for more content...