Rochester police looking for hit-and-run driver

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver.

The Rochester Police Department says a 77-year-old man was riding his bicycle north on 17th Avenue NE around 11:30 am on June 12 when he was hit by a black pickup truck that turned south onto 17th Avenue from 16th Street NW.

Police say the bicyclist suffered serious injuries and the driver did not stop to help him or wait for police to arrive.

Anyone with any information about this hit and run accident please contact Investigator Korngable at (507) 328- 6915 or dkorngable @rochestermn.gov.

Individuals may also leave an anonymous tip by calling: CrimeStoppers at1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or Text your tip to CrimeStoppers using the P3 Tips app. If the tip leads to an arrest, the tipster may be eligible for a cash reward. Refer to Rochester Police Case #: 20-25319.