Rochester police looking for fugitive and his minivan

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are looking for a man who has repeatedly escaped from them in the past two weeks.

Warrants for 5th degree controlled substance crime and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle have been issued for Brian Keith Rathbun, 53 of Lewiston. The Rochester Police Department say Rathbun has been driving a gold 2006 Chrysler Town and Country minvvan that has fled from them three times in 10 days, most on recently Monday morning.

Officers reported seeing the van at 12:20 pm in the 400 block of 11th Street SE. They began following the van in the area of Civic Center Drive NE and Center Street but say when they turned on their emergency lights, Rathbun sped away at 55 to 60 miles per hour.

Rochester police called off their case in the 400 block of West Center Lake Drive NE due to safety concerns. The public is being asked for their help to locate Rathbun and the minivan, which has a license plate of 515 MWA. Anyone who sees it is asked to call 911.