Rochester police looking for fake HVAC technician

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are looking for someone impersonating a heating and cooling technician.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Coneflower Lane SW in Rochester on Friday. The homeowner told police a man showed up at the house and claimed he was there to services the fireplaces. Police say the man was wearing a jacket with the word “Haley” on it and the homeowner allowed the man in, thinking he worked for Haley Comfort Systems and the homeowner’s spouse had set up an appointment.

The man appeared to check out the fireplaces and left after a short time. The homeowner then contacted her spouse, who said no appointment was made to have any work done on their fireplaces. A call to Haley Comfort Systems confirmed no staff had been sent to the Coneflower address.

Police say Haley Comfort Systems has received several calls about someone impersonating an employee.

Police say the suspect in this matter is a white male with a medium build, 5’6’’ to 5’10’’, with blue eyes and wearing a neck gator covering his face and a black coat with the word “Haley” on it. The coat is not one of the company’s and does not have their emblem or any other company information on it.

Anyone with information on this impersonator is asked to call 507-328-6500 or send and anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at www.rochesterolmstedcrimestoppers.org.

The Rochester Police Department recommends the following if someone shows up to work on your home unannounced or unscheduled:

• Before opening your door try to visually identify who the person is.

• Look for company logos on the person and the vehicle they arrived in.

• If your door has a chain, put it on before answering the door, as this will create a barrier between you and the person.

• Ensure an appointment has been set up with the business to work on your home.

• Have the person wait outside until you can call the business and confirm they have sent someone out to make a repair. Ask for the name of the person that is scheduled to make the repair.

• Ask the person for their identification to ensure it matches the name given by the company.

• If you feel the person may be an imposter, do not let them in and contact the police department.