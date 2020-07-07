Rochester police looking for dog that bit a teen

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are trying to locate a dog that bit a teenage boy on July 2.

The dog is described as an older yellow lab-type that jumped on the boy and bit his arm at around 8 pm at Cascade Lake. The dog was with its owners but Rochester police say they have not been identified.

Because it is not known if the dog is up to date on its rabies vaccination, police say the teenage victim is starting a series of rabies shots Tuesday even though his injuries were minor.

The Rochester Police Department is asking anyone who knows the dog or its owners to please contact Animal Control at 507-328-6960, option 1.