Rochester police looking for 'desperate' armed robbery suspect

Jeremy Garcia Jeremy Garcia

Accused of robbing gas station on Monday.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 3:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an armed robbery they describe as “dangerous and desperate.”

The Rochester Police Department says Jeremy Simon Garcia, 21, robbed the Shell Station at 1025 4th Street SE at about 4:30 pm Monday. Officers say Garcia entered the store and showed a gun to the clerk, demanding money from the registers and safe. Police say no one was injured and Garcia got away with more than $1,000 in cash.

Garcia reportedly has ties to Rochester and Austin in Minnesota and Eagle Pass, Texas, where he was arrested for a similar robbery in 2016. Garcia is also wanted in Mower County for a probation violation related to an armed robbery conviction in that county in 2016.

Police say Garcia has a number of tattoos of letters and symbols on his upper face.

Anyone who sees Garcia should call 911. Tips can also be made by called Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. Police say information leading to Garcia’s arrest could result in a reward.

