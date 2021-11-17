Rochester police looking for 17-year-old who went missing Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Rochester teenager.

Destynee Stream, 17, was last seen leaving school on Tuesday. Investigators say where she was going is not known.

According to Rochester police, Destynee Stream is 5’5’’ and 215 pounds with brown eyes and black hair that may be dyed red or blue. It is not known what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Destynee Stream is asked to contact the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.