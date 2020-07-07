Rochester police investigating multiple incidents of stolen property

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester police are trying to solve a burglary at a private workshop and an incident where a Mercedes Benz was stolen from a driveway.

The stolen vehicle case happened in the 2100 block of Starburst Dr. SW on July 5.

After returning home, the residents realized things were amiss and found the vehicle missing.

The burglary occurred sometime between July 4-6 in the 2400 block of Marion Rd. SE.

A 62-year-old male said multiple tools along with a trailer and 4-wheeler were missing.

Both incidents remain under investigation.