Rochester police searching for man who allegedly broke into garage, stole another man's truck

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A woman was arrested and police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into one homeowner’s garage before stealing another man’s truck.

It began at 2:13 Tuesday when officers initiated a traffic stop around 7th St. NE and 12th Ave. NE for a traffic violation.

Officers say the vehicle fled and authorities did not pursue. However, a short time later an officer came across the vehicle in the 1400 block of 13th Ave. NE and located a female inside the car.

Police said the woman was previously in the car with a male, and she allegedly told police she fell asleep and the next thing she knew she was in the car by herself. A search of the vehicle found a digital scale, meth pipes, mail and .37 grams of heroin and led to the arrest of 30-year-old Allison Bluemer, of Pine Island, who is facing a charge of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

A couple hours later, a homeowner in the 1400 block of 12th Ave. NE noticed his garage door was locked and found a white male standing inside it.

Police say there was a struggle and the suspect threatened the victim before taking off.

Then, at 6:04 a.m. in the 200 block of 9th Ave. NE, a person was warming up his Ford F-150 in an alley behind the house when someone stole the vehicle. The vehicle has not been located.

Police suspect the same person was involved in all of the incidents.