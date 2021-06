ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police are investigating an apparent garage burglary.

The 30-year-old victim told the Rochester Police Department on Monday that he noticed the door open and a lot of stuff missing from his garage in the 1000 block of 8th Avenue SE.

Police say just over $1,000 in personal property was reported stolen, including musical equipment, law equipment, a bike rack, an aquarium, and several totes.

Investigators say there was no forced entry because the door was left unlocked.