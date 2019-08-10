2 Rochester officers injured as man with 12 domestic violence offenses arrested

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man with 12 domestic violence offenses over the past 10 years was arrested Friday night and two officers were injured after he allegedly violated a domestic assault no-contact order.

Rochester police say they were called to the 1100 block of 5th Avenue NW around 9:38 p.m. Friday for a burglary in progress.

Officers say Phillip Berg, 32, had kicked in the front door and confronted an ex-girlfriend who had a no-contact order against him.

Witnesses say Berg grabbed her but she was able to get away and two other people in the house struggled to restrain Berg while waiting for police to arrive.

Police say Berg resisted arrest and two officers were injured. One had to go to the hospital and was treated and released.

Berg is in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center facing possible charges of domestic assault, 1st-degree burglary, 4th-degree assault, 5th-degree assault, obstruction, stalking, and violating a no-contact order.