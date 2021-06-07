Rochester police increasing safety efforts after two shootings

ROCHESTER, Minn. – In the wake of two separate shootings, the Rochester Police Department says it is taking several steps to make the city safer.

Police will be increasing summer staffing and enforcement efforts this coming weekend, something that has happened in previous years. The department says it is working with the newly created Community Liaison Program and other community partners to address specific areas of concern.

Rochester police are also in the process of creating a Real Time Information Crime Center where officers will be able to monitor activity during strategic times through high definition security cameras positioned throughout the downtown.

“Increasing staffing and enforcement efforts, working with community partners, and utilizing a Real Time Information Center are actions we are taking to deliver exceptional service and superior protection to our community,” says Police Chief Jim Franklin.

The fatal shooting of 28-year-old Todd Lorne Banks Jr. on June 6 is Rochester’s first homicide of 2021. Two suspects have been arrested:

Derrick Days, 28, of South St. Paul.

Nautica Cox, 22, of Robbinsdale.

A man was also injured by gunfire on June 4.

“The quick actions and exceptional police work of the Patrol and Investigations units is to be commended,” says Chief Franklin. “I’m continually impressed by the dedication and performance of the men and women of RPD.”