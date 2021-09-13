Rochester police identify woman who tried to escape through a storm drain

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police have identified the woman they say got stuck in a storm drain while trying to escape arrest.

Cassandra Jessel, 23, is charged with fleeing an officer on foot and obstructing the legal process.

The Rochester Police Department says Jessel was recognized Friday evening in the area of Ironwood Square as someone with an outstanding warrant. Officers say as they approached Jessel, she ran away and jumped into the Zumbro River.

Police say Jessel went about 200 feet into a stormwater pipe before officers convinced her to come out. She was then taken to St. Marys Hospital for evaluation.

The incident lasted about 2 and ½ hours. The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Public Works Department assisted at the scene.