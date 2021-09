ROCHESTER, Minn. – The man arrested for robbing one bank in Rochester and trying to rob another in Pine Island has been identified.

Jacari A. Peters, 31 of Chicago, Illinois, is being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on a charge of robbery.

Peters is accused of robbing the Sterling State Bank on 25th Street SE in Rochester Friday morning. He then reportedly tried to rob Pine Island State Bank after that and was captured after being pulled over on Highway 57 in Dodge County.