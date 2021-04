ROCHESTER, Minn. – Some of Rochester’s Finest were helping keep Minneapolis safe during the Derek Chauvin trial.

The Rochester Police Department says 16 of its officers were part of “Operation Safety Net,” a law enforcement effort aimed at preventing disruption and violence during the trial. Rochester officers were in Minneapolis from April 14 through April 21, helping keep watch over the 1st and 3rd police precincts.

The Minneapolis Police Department will reimburse Rochester for the expense.