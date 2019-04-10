Rochester police help with crackdown on sex trafficking

ST. PAUL. Minn. – Rochester police were involved in an undercover crackdown on sex trafficking that led to the arrest of nearly 60 people in the Twin Cities.

he Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says investigators used social media platforms to talk with almost five dozen suspects between April 4 and April 8, arranging a meeting place where the BCA says the suspects believed they would have sex with minors or would provide trafficking victims as prostitutes.

The Rochester Police Department was one of 33 law enforcement agencies that took part in this operation, which led to the arrest of:

- 47 people for felony solicitation of a minor of solicitation of prostitution under 16 years of age.

- 11 people for probable cause sex trafficking and promotion of prostitution.

The BCA says 28 people were also rescued from being trafficked, including one minor.

“This operation is an example of the aggressive steps necessary to stop traffickers and johns who buy and sell people for sex in our communities,” said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans. “We can’t let this crime continue, and we must work together to stop it.”

Authorities say if you or someone you know is in immediate danger of being trafficked, call 911. To report a suspected trafficking situation, call the BCA at 877-996-6222 or email bca.tips@state.mn.us.