Rochester police glad to see 'cooler heads prevail' during inauguration

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Law enforcement across the country has been preparing for President Joe Biden’s inauguration in the wake of this month’s attack on the nation’s capitol.

Just a couple of weeks ago the FBI issued a warning to local law enforcement asking officers to be on alert in case of riots or protest during the inauguration.

The Rochester Police Department says patrol officers are being extra vigilant especially in key locations like the government center.

Capt. John Sherwin says after seeing the violent events a the capitol it’s good to see cooler heads prevail.

He added, “I think anytime you have a situation of unrest, no matter the politics behind the unrest, it's obviously a cause for concern.”

The department does say officers will continue to patrol throughout the night in case an incident does occur.