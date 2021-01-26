Rochester police get help with 'aggressive' and armed man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police made use of a Community Outreach Specialist for a mental health situation Tuesday.

Around 2:30 pm, officers were sent to the 100 block of North Broadway on the report of an aggressive male subject who was off his medication. Rochester police requested the assistance of an Olmsted County Community Outreach Specialist.

According to the police department, officers arrived to find the male subject in the kitchen of a nearby restaurant. The man reportedly emerged, behaving aggressively and trying to hide two knives behind his back. Police say they used a “less lethal impact device” to disarm the man and no one was injured in the incident.

The Community Outreach Specialist then accompanied the subject as he was taken to St. Marys.