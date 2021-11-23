Rochester police dog competes in national Detection Dog Challenge

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester Police Department's Officer Brian Roussell and his partner Sarge recently competed in a Detection Dog Challenge in North Carolina.

Roussell and Sarge, a British Labrador, joined 20 teams from across the nation in exercises that put the dogs sniffing skills to work.

The relationship between Sarge and his partner goes back to 2015 when Roussell said they first met.

Roussell said the two have built a unique bomb over six and a half years.

"You know, those first couple months when he was six, just playing at home and creating that bond and it is just very unique. You got your family pet at home but this dog is you know, I spend more time with this dog than I do my family because he is riding in the car with me all the time. We are always doing stuff together. We are together 24/7, so it is a very close bond and that is what makes it really unique to showcase," Roussell said.

The competition had Sarge carry out car and stadium searches, which Roussell said he completed with flying colors.

"I was very proud of Sarge. He did exactly what he was supposed to do. He found everything like he is trained to do," Roussell said.

The event also helped highlight southeast Minnesota's police dog resources, Roussell said.

"It was very unique but also a trip of a lifetime for us and to showcase the midwest, especially southeast Minnesota because that is what we cover. Not only do we cover Rochester, Minnesota but we also assist southeast Minnesota with any type of explosive call or suspicious package or bomb threat," Roussell said.

Roussell said Sarge likely has five more years of service left and plans to adopt him when he retires.

The competition is set to air this Sunday on ESPN2 at 9 p.m.